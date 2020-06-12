VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VWDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

VWDRY stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. 47,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,715. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.