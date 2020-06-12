Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,741 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.18% of Visa worth $569,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,520.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,215,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $195,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,964 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $182,892,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.26. 10,804,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249,267. The firm has a market cap of $367.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

