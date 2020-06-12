WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Stevard LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.31. 2,185,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,947. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.