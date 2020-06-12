WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a strong sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.30.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.20. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

