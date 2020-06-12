WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.73. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.33 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a strong sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.30.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

