Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.77% of CME Group worth $477,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day moving average of $194.45. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

