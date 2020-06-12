Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.04 Billion Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,461,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,662,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.25% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,035,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. 787,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,185. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

