Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $606.78 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 284,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.65% of Honeywell International worth $606,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.75. 231,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.