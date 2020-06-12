Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $393,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 66,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,329. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

