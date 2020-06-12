Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,231,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568,090 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,059,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,640,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,927,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,038,000 after buying an additional 263,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.34. 10,145,332 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

