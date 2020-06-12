Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 35,850 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,831,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.89% of Norfolk Southern worth $705,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 28.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.81. The company had a trading volume of 73,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,295. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

