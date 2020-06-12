Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,043,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98,017 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.11% of General Dynamics worth $799,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in General Dynamics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

NYSE GD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,310. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

