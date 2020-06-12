Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,536,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $834,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.76. 133,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $194.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

