Zacks Investment Research Lowers KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

KMPH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised KemPharm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on KemPharm from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of KemPharm stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 338,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,348. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KemPharm stock. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 182.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.50% of KemPharm worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

