Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $239,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

