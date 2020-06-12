Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,496,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 7.5% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $364,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 15,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $1,689,158.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 170,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,392,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $1,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,418 shares of company stock valued at $167,861,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.14.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $219.52. 8,681,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,448,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,291.29 and a beta of -1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.31 and a 200 day moving average of $113.39. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

