$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $283,130,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in PACCAR by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $57,080,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $51,003,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. 1,702,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,601. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

