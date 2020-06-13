$0.62 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANF. TheStreet cut shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other BancFirst news, Director Michael S. Samis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $179,387. Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BancFirst by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BancFirst by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 106,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,347. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.