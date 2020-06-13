Anexo Group’s (ANX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anexo Group (LON:ANX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. Anexo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.55).

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

