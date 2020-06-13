Anexo Group’s (ANX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anexo Group (LON:ANX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. Anexo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.55).
About Anexo Group
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.