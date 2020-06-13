Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Issues Earnings Results

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AXGT opened at $3.31 on Friday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

