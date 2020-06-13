Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter.

BMA opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $77.31.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

