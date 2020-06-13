Brokerages Anticipate Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 124,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 46.38 and a current ratio of 46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.10. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,345,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 575.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.