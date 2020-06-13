Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.53 million.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

