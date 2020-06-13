Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ JCS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,413. Communications Systems has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCS. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 722,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 118,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

