Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Crowdstrike stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,440,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion and a PE ratio of -116.40. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $103.80.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,195,444.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,675.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,679,758 shares of company stock valued at $711,452,444. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $56,714,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after buying an additional 1,360,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $135,581,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

