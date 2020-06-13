Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

Shares of CRWS opened at $5.06 on Friday. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

