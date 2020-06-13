Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of DAKT opened at $4.41 on Friday. Daktronics has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

