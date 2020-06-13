Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMN. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

EMN traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, hitting $69.63. 1,180,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,828. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $1,571,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

