Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a sell rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol to a hold rating and set a $12.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.30.
Shares of EC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 29.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 17.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,231,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.
