Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a sell rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol to a hold rating and set a $12.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of EC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 29.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 17.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,231,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

