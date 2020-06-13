El Paso Electric (EE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on June 30th

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

El Paso Electric has a payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:EE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $67.11. 991,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,748. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 9.66%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

