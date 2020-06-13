Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Exco Technologies stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.68. 28,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,649. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$8.89. The company has a market cap of $266.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$34,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,582,957.26.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

