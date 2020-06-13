Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.96.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 30,886,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,645,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

