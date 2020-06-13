Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DUO opened at $11.75 on Friday. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

