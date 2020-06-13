FFW Co. (FFWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 30th

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFWC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. FFW has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FFW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.