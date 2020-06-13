First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 30th

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 3,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.85.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

FSFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

