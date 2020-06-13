Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

NYSE GHM opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.72. Graham has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

