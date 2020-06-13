Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.13 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

NYSE:GES opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $584.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.66. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess? has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

