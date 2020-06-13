ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

ICL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered ICL Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ICL Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,694 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

