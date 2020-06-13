Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on III. CIBC upped their price objective on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,468. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,474,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,404.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $65,650. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Information Services Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.