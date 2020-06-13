Insider Buying: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CEO Buys $44,850.00 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 15,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

