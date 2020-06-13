Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LADR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.66.

LADR traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $921.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 108.52, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,056,000 after buying an additional 65,520 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 242.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 1,036,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 89,711 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

