Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Issues Earnings Results

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 million.

Linx stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Linx has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LINX shares. HSBC raised Linx from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Linx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

