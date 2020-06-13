Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.45.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $11.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,591,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,213. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.01.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

