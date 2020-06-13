Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 960,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Magna International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,601,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

