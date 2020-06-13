North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Earns Sell Rating from

reiterated their sell rating on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of North American Construction Group to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NYSE NOA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 155,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,322. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.