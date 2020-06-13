Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Orbit International had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.71. Orbit International has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orbit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

