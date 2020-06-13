Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.10-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

