Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. ValuEngine cut shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.
Shares of Prothena stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 419,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. Prothena has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 21.05. The company has a market cap of $397.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.