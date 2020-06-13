Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. ValuEngine cut shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 419,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. Prothena has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 21.05. The company has a market cap of $397.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,452.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.