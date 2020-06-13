Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.05 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($5.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

