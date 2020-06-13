Reiterates “Sell” Rating for FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

reiterated their sell rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.18.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.99. 801,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.75. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.